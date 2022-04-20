Prince Harry Revealed Daughter Lilibet Has Hit an Important Milestone

Prince Harry offered a rare peek into his 10-month-old daughter Lilibet’s life. The royal recently revealed to PEOPLE that the little one is officially walking. “Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!” he said. “Proud papa, here.”

Harry has been doing press to promote the 2022 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, which he founded. Along the way, he’s dropped some insights into his exciting fatherhood journey.

When asked by VTeam youth reporters what his wish for Lilibet and his two-year-old son Archie is, Harry responded: “I will never, ever, ever rest until I, as a parent, have tried to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now.”

Later, the prince addressed the whole Invictus Games crowd and delved a little deeper into his hopes for his children. “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously,” he said. “But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

As of right now, we can officially confirm that Archie is a “cheeky” kid — much like his dad. Harry made an appearance on The Today Show and told host Hoda Kotb that his son likes a little mischief, which isn’t always a bad thing!

“This whole working from home stuff is not all it’s cracked up to be, certainly post-COVID, because it’s really hard. But when your kids and you are in the same place, it’s really hard to separate the work from them because they kind of overlap,” he said. “So, I mean, Archie spends more time interrupting our Zoom calls. But he often gets us off them, as well, so that’s also a nice thing,”

