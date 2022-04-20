Katy Perry Had a Candid Answer When Asked About a Second Baby With Orlando Bloom

Is there another baby in the cards for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? The singer was asked that big question by E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday. She had a straightforward answer.

“I’m in Vegas, and I can’t do that show with anything in my belly,” Perry explained, referring to her Las Vegas residency. “Especially a human.” So, that’s not a firm no but more of a “we’ll see…”

The couple already has their hands full — in the best way possible — with their one-year-old daughter Daisy. “She’s running,” Perry revealed. “She says ‘I love you,’ she colors, [and] she’s got pigtails.”

The new mom has been gushing about the journey of parenthood ever since giving birth. “I never really truly knew about unconditional love,” she explained to Variety. “Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn’t really experience it in the first-person until I had my child. And that was just a whole ‘nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it’s amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s. And they still want to hang and find you the most fun adult in the room.”

Bloom seems equally thrilled to be a dad — and it doesn’t hurt that his daughter’s first word was “dadda.” “It’s amazing to be a father again,” he told The Sunday Times. “‘Daisy’s a very happy baby. I’ll kiss her and we spend some time connecting. I’ll do eye-gazing with her and also sing songs, ‘Daddy loves his Daisy Dove,’ so she knows who Daddy is.'”

Whether or not baby #2 comes, it’s clear that Perry and Bloom are having a blast being new parents. And if you need further proof, check out this video of Bloom adorably painting daisies on the wall of his daughter’s room. Case closed.

