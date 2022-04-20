Catherine Zeta-Jones Shared a Stunning Beach Photo of Daughter For Her 19th Birthday

Happy 19th Birthday to my beautiful daughter (inside and out) Carys, everyday is a joy because of you,” Zeta-Jones wrote on Wednesday. “I love you with all my heart❤️Mama.” Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrated her daughter Carys’ birthday with two gorgeous black and white photos. “

The proud mom posted a throwback snapshot with her daughter and an elegant photo of Carys standing on the beach, looking out at the water.

Carys graduated from high school last year and Zeta-Jones celebrated the next big chapter by posting another sweet throwback of her daughter, this time a video of the little one talking about animals.

“My daughter Carys prepares for college!!! Very cute alert!!” she wrote. “The road to higher education begins on the bathroom floor, with limited teeth, (thus the lisp) and a passion for books. Carys is packing her bags and I am looking at old videos😢don’t tell her I posted this😂😂”

Zeta-Jones shares her daughter Carys and 21-year-old son Dylan with husband Michael Douglas. Despite being two mega-famous parents, the actress told The Sydney Morning Herald that she has tried to give her two kids as low-key and normal of a life as possible.

“We didn’t want them to be on film sets with a tutor,” she explained. “If I was working, Michael would be home with them, and vice versa. I’m very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth, and I’m always big on manners. I get complimented on how unaffected they are and that’s because they weren’t brought up in Hollywood. We managed to retain some of their childhood longer than other folk.”

