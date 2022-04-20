Serena Williams Faces Her Toughest Opponent Yet In Adorable Tennis Video With Daughter Olympia

Serena Williams has met her match. The pro tennis player faced off against her 4-year-old daughter Olympia in a game and shared the video on Instagram, which hilariously concluded with Williams walking off the court.

“Sometimes it be ya own mini!” Williams quipped in the caption. Come for the very cute visual of these two in matching outfits and stay for Olympia’s ridiculously adorable tennis stance.

So, is Olympia going to be the next big tennis pro in the family? Signs are looking pretty good. “I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons,” Williams said in a 2020 Instagram story. “Don’t even start with me because I’m not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some. But the lady has no idea that it’s my daughter, so we’ll see how that goes. I’m not a pushy mom, but I know how I like techniques, I want to make sure she’s good at teaching Olympia some techniques.“ That doesn’t mean Williams doesn’t do any coaching. The proud mama posted a snapshot of herself with her daughter on the court last year, alongside some simple strategy suggestions: “Turn, back, reach, head, follow through.” She also shared a photo of the two playing a game of doubles, wearing matching bright purple ensembles. “I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!” Venus Williams commented.

When she’s not helping Olympia perfect her form, Williams has been candid about the tricky balancing act of motherhood and her career.

The tennis star recently opened up to INSIDER about the pains of mom guilt. “I always feel so guilty when I’m doing something on my own,” she explained. “I don’t know if I’m a good mom, and I don’t know if my method works, but I’m very hands-on with my daughter, and it was the same with our parents. I’ve set really good boundaries, but then after work, I’m going right to my daughter.”

