Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker were the picture-perfect blended family at the Happiest Place on Earth. The couple was spotted celebrating Kardashian’s 43rd birthday alongside her kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. Barker’s 18-year-old son Landon was also on-hand and posted Instagram stories of the whole group having a blast while Kardashian enjoyed an on-theme mouse treat (because you can’t go to Disneyland and not enjoy at least one mouse treat).

“They had a lot of PDA holding hands and kissing while waiting for Midway Mania! in California Adventure,” a source at the theme park told E! News. “They celebrated her birthday at the Napa Rose restaurant which is one of the fanciest.”

Kardashian shared a few cute snapshots from the day on her Instagram stories, including a delicious looking funnel cake and mouse ear headbands. Though she wasn’t pictured in the photos, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama posted a loving tribute to Kardashian on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Happy birthday to the best soon to be step mom I could ask for! You deserve the world.”

The whole family has been offering sweet insights into their blended dynamic on social media, from the group performing TikTok’s “Pass the Phone Challenge” to a sketch Penelope drew of Barker (“I love this,” he captioned the photo).

It’s clear that Kardashian is basking in the glow of love and family. Khloe took to Instagram to wish her sister a happy birthday and commented on how wonderful this new chapter of her life has been.

“I’ve never seen you so happy,” she wrote. “Your happiness is to the point that other people start foolishly smiling simply because they feel this incredible energy radiating off of you. It looks great on you boo. Bottle it up and never stop drinking your love potion. Every single year I love to profess my love to you. Every single year I make sure to remind you just how special you are to me.”

We’re so here for this wonderfully blended family. Here’s to so, so many more Disneyland trips.

