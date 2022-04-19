Prince Harry Opened Up About the Moving Way Fatherhood Changed Him

Prince Harry offered a rare insight into his fatherhood journey. The royal recently gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE to promote Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, which he founded in 2014.

“Being a dad certainly adds another emotional layer to it,” Harry told the outlet. “When I was in the Army, I promised myself I would be out before having a wife and kids, because I couldn’t imagine the heartache of being apart for so long during deployment, the risk of possibly getting injured, and the reality that my family’s lives could be changed forever if that happened.”

Now, as a father of two, Harry has a whole new perspective on what these servicemen and women are going through. “I have tremendous respect for what they and their families sacrifice in the name of service,” he said. The royal added that he’s begun to introduce the world of Invictus Games to his two-year-old son Archie, who’s already a big fan. “I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it,” he said. “I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too. Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it’s so unfiltered and honest.” Harry was on-hand to celebrate the opening ceremony in The Hague on April 16, alongside his wife Meghan Markle. He offered his respect to the players in his speech and, once again, sweetly referenced Archie. “When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously,” he said. “But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

