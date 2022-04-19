Like Many Parents, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Debated What To Name Their First Child

Choosing a baby name is tricky — and Meghan Markle just dropped some insight into what that process was like for her and Prince Harry. The couple welcomed their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019, and went back-and-forth about his first name.

PA Media shared a recent candid conversation that went down between Markle and parents Sherry and Mandy, who met the actress at a children’s book reading in Hague.

The couple brought their son Harrison along and, Sherry told PA Media, “[Meghan] was like ‘Harrison, that’s Archie’s middle name’, and Mandy was like ‘Yeah, I know’. They were just having a chat because Harry and Meghan couldn’t decide between Archie and Harrison for the first name.”

After the couple settled on Archie, it became one of the fastest rising baby boy names in the United States, per to the Social Security Administration. That’s a fairly typical occurrence when it comes to the royal family. After Prince George was born in 2013, his name soared in popularity from 157th on the list to 119, according to social security data. Prince Louis’ birth in 2018 prompted his name to be bumped up from 277th to 248. It’s possible that Queen Elizabeth might have had some hand in the naming of her great-grandchildren. “In the case of names, it is more of an informal conversation,” royal commentator Kate Williams told CNN. “Of course they have such respect for the Queen that if she says ‘I really don’t like that name,’ they’d definitely take that into account.” Archie’s namesake is living on in important ways for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The couple founded the global non-profit Archewell in 2020, which works on “uplifting and uniting communities locally and globally.” “Before SussexRoyal came the idea of ‘arche’ — the Greek word meaning ‘source of action.’ We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” they explained in a statement. “To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

