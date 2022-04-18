Cristiano Ronaldo Wrote a Heartbreaking Post About the Death of His Newborn Son

Cristiano Ronaldo just opened up about losing his newborn son. The soccer star shared the awful news in a note penned by himself and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodríguez, on Monday.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Ronaldo thanked the doctors and nurses from their “expert care” and requested privacy during this incredibly tragic time. “We are all devastated,” the couple said. “…Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Last October, Ronaldo announced that the couple was expecting twins. He shared a snapshot of the ultrasound, alongside the caption: “Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed.” A few months later, the athlete posted a sweet video that revealed the twins would be a boy and a girl. “Where life begins and love never ends ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he wrote.

Ronaldo is already the proud dad of four children: Cristiano, Eva Maria, Alana Martina and Mateo Ronaldo. He’s had nothing but wonderful things to say about being a father, telling Hello! in 2017 that it “completely changed” him.

“It’s such a unique and personal journey, “he said. “It has shown me things about love I never knew existed. It has softened me and given me new perspective on what is really important in life. “Becoming a parent and raising my family is honestly the greatest privilege I’ve had. I’m enjoying every second of it.” He added that he “cherish[es] and enjoy every moment” he has with his kids.

We’re sending so much strength to Ronaldo and Rodríguez during this incredibly difficult time.