Prince Harry Has One Powerful Wish For His Kids Archie and Lilibet

When it comes to his kids, 2-year-old Archie and 10-month-old Lilibet, Prince Harry has one simple hope. The royal told VTeam youth reporters Sophia and Jay that he wants his children to grow up in a “better world…a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world.”

In his exclusive interview with the young journalists, Prince Harry added: “I will never, ever, ever rest until I, as a parent, have tried to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now. I don’t think that we should be bringing children into the world unless we’re going to make that commitment to make it better for them.”

The royal was on-hand to celebrate the 2022 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women. He offered yet another inspiring statement about his children while introducing the games.

“When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut, other days it’s a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously,” he said. “But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today.”

Meghan Markle was also there to show her support and shared some equally powerful words with the crowd.

“My husband and I both recognize it’s been a lot to get here, both physically and emotionally, not least of which for the Ukraine team, whom we are all standing with,” she said. “One thing I know for sure is that every single moment it has taken to get here will be worth it, because it is here, at the Invictus Games, that we honor your years of active duty on the field and your continued service to your country, to your family and your community off the field.”

