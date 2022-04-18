Mindy Kaling Gave a Rare Glimpse of Her Kids — & She’s Twinning with Her Daughter

Mindy Kaling doesn’t often post pictures of her two kids but whenever she does it’s an adorable treat. On Easter Sunday, she posted a snapshot of herself walking with her 4-year-old daughter Katherine and 1-year-old son Spencer — complete with some cheery matching dresses.

“Even my Hindu family is in awe of the power of Easter!” Kaling wrote. “Also, it’s one of the only times it’s socially acceptable to match clothes with your kids, which, as you can I see, I did. Happy Easter and lots of love to everyone!”

After seeing this photo, we officially sign off on any/all Kaling family twinning.

The actress/writer/producer only posts a handful of family photos and she’s always careful not to share faces. “I have no judgment for people in the public eye who share photos and videos of their children,” Kaling told PEOPLE last year. “My sense is that [my kids] have no real consent right now to do that. … I feel like I might as well wait until they get old enough so they can tell me if they want to be part of my social media or not.”

She added that her decision is also tied to making sure her kids feel as safe as possible.

“I don’t want to be at the airport and have someone be like, ‘Spencer, Katherine,’ and have them look to the people as though they know them or they’re friends. I think that could be really confusing as a kid,” she said. “So that’s the reason I’m doing it, but it’s hard because they’re such a huge part of my life. And I’m like any parent where I’m proud of the things they do. I think they’re so cute, and of course, I want other people to see it!”

Photos aside, Kaling has been totally candid about the joys of motherhood — and what she loves about her kids. In 2019, she told US Weekly that Katherine has an impressive “well of confidence” that, as a mom, she’s going to continue to nurture. “[I’ll be] unconditionally supportive and not fill her with worries about things that she can’t control,” Kaling said. “[She won’t be] scared to speak out and speak her mind and let her words have value.”

We love any and all snapshots inside the Kaling family — especially when it involves important insights into parenting and very cute matching outfits.

