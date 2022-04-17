Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Penelope, 9, Are Ready For Easter In Adorable Spring Snapshots

While Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram has lately been Kravis central, she snuck in a super cute mother-daughter photo with her daughter Penelope. On April 15, Kardashian posted an adorable photo featuring her and her daughter Penelope, 9, who is clearly both ready for Easter. You can see the photo from her Instagram story HERE. Kardashian captioned the photo, saying, “Mommy daughter nails.”

The pair are sporting matching manicures, boasting a floral and pastel color scheme. The mother-daughter duo’s matching set comprises light blue, light pink, and red flowers throughout.

The Kardashians frequently post their fresh manicures on their Instagram, Instagram Stories, and Twitter. From red stiletto nails to intricately decorated sets, we’ve seen many over the years (and frequently send pics to our nail tech for inspiration!) But we’re really obsessed with this simple mother-daughter snapshot and we hope this will be a tradition between the two.

Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick share three children together named Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Back in 2020, when she posed for the cover of Vogue Arabia’s July/August issue per People, Kardashian talked about being present with her children. “I always try my absolute best when I’m with my kids not to be on my phone, to be present in what we’re doing, and have those moments where you’re looking in each other’s eyes and connecting.” She added that during those relaxing moments, they have a little tradition, saying, “I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans. We hang out at the house in pajamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day.”

