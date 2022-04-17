Vanessa Bryant’s Disney-Themed Easter Photos With Daughters Bianka, 5, & Capri, 2, Will Melt Your Heart

It’s clear that Vanessa Bryant is making sure her daughters have the best Easter ever, by taking them on a fun-filled day to Disneyland!

Back on April 12, Bryant posted a series of heartwarming photos of her two youngest daughters Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2, on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Disney Easter Egg Hunting 🐰 🥚 🐭 🏰💕.”

You can see the photos HERE.

In the first couple of photos, we see Bianka and Capri in a dual stroller, smiling from ear to ear as they hold up papers that say “Disneyland Egg-stravaganza 2022.” Then we get some scenery shots of the park, showing different eggs around Disneyland.

Then we get another iconic mother-daughter smooch pic while riding on the carousel, followed by a selfie of the whole gang riding a ride! Next, we catch a glimpse of Bryant’s Easter-themed manicure, followed by another mother-daughter photo that’s too cute to miss. We end the entire post with a beautiful shot of one of Disneyland’s iconic light shows.

Whether it’s a video of the girls playing at home or another Disney photoshoot, we can’t get enough of the Bryant family. It’s been a minute since their last Disney trip, and we’re happy to see that it looked like everyone was having fun!

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant have four daughters together named Natalia, 19, the late Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Kobe and Gianna passed away in a shocking and tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020.

