Kate Hudson’s Photos Showing Her & Her Family’s All-Day Stroll Show They’re As Tight-Knit As Ever

Kate Hudson is making the most of her time in London, including an adorable family day that shows how close the little family is. On April 14, Hudson shared a series of photos on her Instagram that melted everyone’s hearts. She posted the adorable photos with the caption, “Decided we’d just stroll….all day.”

In the first few photos, we see her children Rani Rose, 3, and Bingham, 10, running around through a field, looking as happy as can be. We get a little video of Bingham putting his hands in the fountain, looking mischievously at the camera, followed by an adorable mother-son selfie.

Then we get another video showing the gorgeous park they were at in London and a candid of Bingham walking around. Finally, we end on a video of her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and Bingham looking triumphant at the foundation — and it’s honestly such a cute moment.

Despite Hudson’s eldest Ryder not being in these pics, it’s such a cute family moment from their London trip!

So Hudson has three adorable children. Her eldest Ryder, 18, she co-parents with his father Chris Robinson. The next eldest is Bingham, 10, who she amicably co-parents with his father Matt Bellamy. Then she shares her youngest Rani Rose, 3, with Fujikawa, who she’s been with since late 2016.

Back in 2016, Hudson revealed to InStyle per ET Online that she considers herself to be a bit of an unconventional mama. “I was really young, like, 23, when I had Ryder. So, our relationship has always been [a little unusual]. I mean, we’re close, and I am his mom. I’m big on manners. I’m big on politeness. I’m big on gratitude. But I’m a bit of a wild mom.”

