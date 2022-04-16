Christina Ricci’s Adorable New Pics Of Daughter Cleo Shows She’s a Fashionista In The Making

Christina Ricci’s daughter Cleo is so unbelievably cute, and the newest snapshots of her may be our favorite. On April 15, Ricci posted a couple of absolutely adorable snapshots of her growing newborn Cleo on her Instagram story. In the first photo, she captioned it, “Someone loves an accessory!” along with tagging the children’s clothing brand Mini Rodini.

Cleo, Christina Ricci’s daughter. Christina Ricci's Instagram.

Cleo, Christina Ricci’s daughter. Christina Ricci's Instagram.

In the first photo, we see Cleo looking as happy as can be in her crib, rocking a polka-dotted headband, striped shirt, and patterned pants. She’s smiling up at her mama and our hearts are melting. But get ready for the second photo because it’s a close-up of the happy, beautiful baby girl! We seriously can’t get enough of Ricci’s family-based Instagram story updates lately.

At only four months old, Cleo is already rocking that accessory — and we have no doubt that she’ll be just as stylish as her mama when she grows up!

Ricci and her husband Mark Hampton recently gave birth to their baby daughter in Dec. 2021, months after eloping.

Before eloping to Hampton, Ricci was married before to a crew member named James Heerdegen, who she met while working on the set of Pan Am. They married in 2013 and welcomed their son Freddie in 2014. However, Ricci filed for divorce in 2020.

Soon after giving birth, Ricci appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told fans that her husband actually picked Cleo’s full name Cleopatra. While preparing for a C-section, she remembers “’My husband was like, ‘Well, we’re going to give her a full name, right? And then the nickname’s Cleo.’ And I was like, ‘Cleopatra?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, the full name’s Cleopatra.’ And I was sort of like, ‘OK, fine. Whatever, we’ll talk about this later.’”

She added, “But then he got so excited that he put it on Instagram and then media outlets picked up that her name was Cleopatra Ricci Hampton and so I was like, ‘Oh, I guess her name’s Cleopatra.’”

Before you go, click here for all the celebrities who welcomed babies in 2021.

