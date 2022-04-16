Michelle Branch’s Tribute to Husband Patrick Carney Includes Super Rare Snapshot Of 2 Of Her 3 Kids

Michelle Branch’s Instagram feed may not be so active lately, but her Instagram story is popping off with some adorable and rare family photos.

On April 15, Branch posted a series of photos to her Instagram story as a birthday tribute to her husband of nearly three years. In the photos, we see a range of things like her and Carney at a baseball game, from snapshots of Carney to the cutest family photo. In the series of photos, we get a super rare snapshot of Carney with his and Branch’s two children Rhys James, 3, and newborn Willie.

Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney’s children Michelle Branch's Instagram.

In the photo, we see Branch captioned it by saying “You’re the best dad” and tagging Carney’s Instagram. In the photo, we see him cuddling Rhys and Willie on a couch, looking as adorable as can be. Truly, we can’t get over this adorable family photo and the touching tribute Branch gave her hubby.

Speaking of, along with her and Carney’s children, Branch also has a daughter named Owen Isabelle, 16, with ex-husband Teddy Landau.

Branch recently welcomed her third child and rainbow baby named Willie into the world back in Feb. 2022, after previously suffering from her first miscarriage. In a Christmas post back in 2020, Branch talked about everyone she loved and how hard the year was. She even said, “And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh! Motherf***er!)”

We can only hope that there will be a family photo featuring all three of BRanch’s children in the future!

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who fight hard to keep their partners and kids away from the paparazzi.

