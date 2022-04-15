Here’s Why the Internet Thinks Britney Spears Just Revealed Her 3rd Baby’s Sex – & Name!

Is Britney Spears getting her baby girl? The Internet thinks so, based on one cryptic Instagram the pop star posted yesterday.

The “Toxic” singer is known for her fun and candid Instagram posts, which she has been doing since her conservatorship ended last November. The one that has gotten fans talking was posted yesterday, with a close-up of Spears’ face. She simply put a ton of eye emojis and pink heart emojis with a single word: “ROSE !!!”

Fans think all the pink hearts mean she is having a girl. Maybe her name will be Rose? One commented, “So… is a girl? 💕💕💕” and another said, “baby rose 🌹.”

She also posted a photo today with pink heart emojis. This one was a beautiful painting that credited the artist, Pierre Carrier Belleuse. One person commented, “It’s definitely a girl.” And another wrote, “So happy for you 💕💕💕💕.”

Spears announced her pregnancy with Sam Asghari on April 11, where she said, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’” She added, “got a pregnancy test… and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Spears, who is also mom to Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex Kevin Federline, has said that she wants a girl. In November, she wrote that she wanted to have a baby with Asghari on Instagram. In that post, she revealed she wanted a baby girl. “I wonder if this one is a girl…she’s on her toes reaching for something…that’s for sure,” Spears wrote.

Either way, we are so glad Spears gets a second chance at being a mom. She wrote back in March that she was having a hard time watching her boys grow up. “They don’t need me anymore … I’ve cried oceans 🌊 for my boys and I’m not lying !!!!” she said at the time. Now she gets to be a mama all over again.

Boy or girl, Spears seems to be enjoying this pregnancy as much as she can. Today, she posted a silly video of “me and my small fetus playing in the water.” The smile on her face is so nice to see.

We can’t wait to see Spears’ baby. In the meantime, we’re going to keep watching for more clues to the baby’s sex and name. Here’s hoping its a mini-Britney little girl!

