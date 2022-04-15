Jessica Simpson’s Daughter Has a Sweet Friendship with Another Very Famous Celebrity Kid

Jessica Simpson’s daughter, 9-year-old Maxwell, has a very famous pal. Turns out, Simpson lives in the same neighborhood as Kim Kardashian and a friendship has forged between Maxwell and Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter North West.

“One of Maxwell’s best friends is North,” Simpson told US Weekly this week. “She is amazing. She is a great kid, and she will be a part of a change in this world.” Simpson also revealed that her husband, Eric Johnson, has coached Maxwell and North’s basketball team.

The singer added that North and the rest of the Kardashian kids haven’t changed at all since appearing on reality television. “I’m like, ‘I don’t know how y’all could do this all the time,’” she said. “I could only last three seasons [on 2003’s Newlyweds], but they’re so open and they’ve always remained the same….That’s really hard to do, and they’re powerhouses.”

Simpson is currently making the press rounds to promote the nasal spray Flonase, and has been sharing sweet, candid stories about Maxwell along the way. “She teaches me a lot about self-love, to be honest,” Simpson told PEOPLE on Thursday. “She is so cute and so adorable and so confident and just owns it.” So, what’s the secret to raising a kid with such a positive image of themselves? Simpson suspects it’s something Maxwell intuitively picked up.

“I don’t think it’s something that I taught other than the way I walked in my life and the example that I [set],” she explained. “It’s not really about what I say. It’s more about what I do. I think that when she sees me happy and confident, that’s all that really matters to your children is that they see you loving yourself, and [then] it’s easy for them to love themselves.”

And Maxwell isn’t alone. Simpson’s other daughter, 3-year-old Birdie, is “already feeling herself” and her son, 8-year-old Ace, is a “stud.”

With kids like these, it’s safe to say we have a whole new generation of future powerhouses coming our way.

These celebrity tattoos are an homage to their kids.