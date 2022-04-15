Courteney Cox’s Daughter Coco is ‘Mortified’ By Her Mom’s Social Media Use

Celebrities may impress us with their perfectly curated social media accounts, but their kids are a different story. Embarrassing her kid is just another way Courteney Cox is just like us. In a Spring 2022 cover story with InStyle, posted online April 14, the “Shining Vale” star revealed that her 17-year-old daughter, Coco, whom she shares with ex David Arquette, is “mortified” by what her mom posts online.

“Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram,” Cox said in the interview. Parents of tweens and teenagers can definitely relate to that — even celebrity parents are embarrassing!

“Sometimes, I’ll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she’ll say, ‘Mom, that is so over.’ Once, I did this dance, and she was mortified [laughs]. And actually, when I look back, I’m kind of mortified.”

Recently, Cox posted a doggie music video on Instagram, featuring her pups Bear and Lily. The cuteness level of this video has us questioning Coco’s judgement — this is the type of content social media needs more of, please!

Cox has opened up about embarrassing her daughter before. In an interview with Extra in January, Cox and Arquette said Coco hasn’t seen their new film, Scream 5. “She’s seen part of Scream 1…She doesn’t like to watch anything we do.” In the same interview, Cox said, “She is tortured by me saying, ‘Can we do something for Instagram…? I have to negotiate. I use her for Instagram and she knows it and she really rebels.”

Cox isn’t the only famous parent who embarrasses her kids. Barack Obama, Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham, and others have all shared stories of making their kids cringe. It’s a universal part of childhood!

