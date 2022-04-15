Cardi B Finally Gave Us a Look at Her Baby Boy & Revealed His Adorable Name!

Cardi B’s baby boy is so cute! The rapper and her husband, Offset, shared the first photos of their 7-month-old son’s face on Instagram yesterday, revealing his sweet smile, adorable fashion sense, and super unique name.

Offset posted a photo to Instagram with the caption: “WAVE SET CEPHUS.” This is the first time the couple revealed the baby’s name! The picture shows Wave in the bath, smiling sweetly at someone off camera. He is covered in bling, with several shiny necklaces on and diamond earrings in his ears.

Many fans commented on the cute post, including Justin Bieber, who left three red heart emojis.

Cardi B also gave us a look at Wave on April 14. She posted two pictures to Instagram with a simple caption of three emojis — a dinosaur, a wave, and a teddy bear. In her photos, Wave is dressed in a blue puffer jacket with a fur hood, a beanie hat, and a necklace. He’s sitting in a baby seat and seems unimpressed with his amazing fashion debut.

Megan Thee Stallion commented “OMGGGGGG” along with four heart eyes emojis. Several people thought he looked just like Kulture, with one person saying, “Omg I thought this was Kulture’s baby pic he’s sooooooooo cute” and another wrote, “Kulture Pt. 2.”

Cardi B and Offset also share daughter, Kulture, 3. The entire family — plus Offset’s other three kids, Jordan, 12, with Justine Watson, Kody, 7, with Oriel Jamie, and Kalea, 7, with Shya L’Amour — were featured on the front cover of Essence’s May/June issue. The magazine captioned it, “We are ‘Rapped in Love’ with our new May/June Cover stars Cardi B and Offset. As they reveal their first full family official images featuring their new son, Wave!”

Essence also shared more photos from the cover shoot here. This is one gorgeous family!

