This 163-Piece STEM Toy Will Delight Little Builders — & It’s More Than 20% Off On Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
The little builder in your life is about to get the biggest treat. A 163-piece STEM toy with tons of glowing reviews is currently on sale for 21% off on Amazon. The Brickyard Building Blocks was designed for kids between the ages of 4-8 and features 163 pieces, including blocks, wrenches, wheels, nuts and bolts.
The set is designed to be both educational and fun — targeting growth areas like team building skills, motor skills and creative thinking. You’ll get a book filled with ideas for designs, from beginner to advanced.
Pieces have rounded edges so you don’t have to worry about your child getting poked and they’re easily washable. Some of our other favorite features? The material is lead and BPA-free. Plus, there’s a handy storage bin included, which means no more stepping on blocks in the living room and yelping with pain.
There are plenty of five-star reviews from customers, who loved bringing the joy of STEM to their kids.
