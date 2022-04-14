This 163-Piece STEM Toy Will Delight Little Builders — & It’s More Than 20% Off On Amazon Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The little builder in your life is about to get the biggest treat. A 163-piece STEM toy with tons of glowing reviews is currently on sale for 21% off on Amazon. The Brickyard Building Blocks was designed for kids between the ages of 4-8 and features 163 pieces, including blocks, wrenches, wheels, nuts and bolts.

The set is designed to be both educational and fun — targeting growth areas like team building skills, motor skills and creative thinking. You’ll get a book filled with ideas for designs, from beginner to advanced.

Brickyard Building Blocks

Pieces have rounded edges so you don’t have to worry about your child getting poked and they’re easily washable. Some of our other favorite features? The material is lead and BPA-free. Plus, there’s a handy storage bin included, which means no more stepping on blocks in the living room and yelping with pain.

There are plenty of five-star reviews from customers, who loved bringing the joy of STEM to their kids.

“I absolutely love this product — it’s my second time purchasing it!” one shopper wrote. “The first purchase, I left at my old job in great hands. For an entire year, my kids went above and beyond to create awesome things. I trust that this year at my new job, it will be the same. With a larger class now, I purchased the larger kit and ‘tinkering station’ has been a hit. Worth every penny, and will be getting another set for my tot once he gets a little older! Perfect for hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills.”

Another added: “The diagrams are easy to follow and pieces are perfect size for his little hands. I bought these for my 4 year old great grandson. He was intrigued by the diagrams, colors, pieces and tools. He literally played with it for hours building most of the items listed. Looking forward to purchasing the bigger set.”

Endless entertainment + practical education = our official dream toy.

