Britney Spears Got Incredibly Candid About How The Media Nearly ‘Destroyed’ Her When She Was A Young Mom

Britney Spears just got very honest about what it was like to be a young mother in the spotlight. The singer, who is expecting her third child, took to Instagram this week to share the scary feeling of being hounded by paparazzi — and how she’s hoping things will be different this time around.

“My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24,” she wrote. “I thought about it last night. I was a baby raising two babies with 17 cars outside my house!!!! I didn’t know how to play the game … I do know from the outside by what was said in the news, people were like, ‘WTF is going on with her???’ … So, I woke up this morning saying to myself, ‘Do I need to do a podcast during this pregnancy instead of therapy???’ And I mean it!!!”

Spears also detailed the insecurities she’s feeling about being a new mom again. “I’m so scared to make a mistake,” she wrote. “Will I be thoughtful enough ??? Will I be instinctive enough ???”

She added: “I don’t want to be an angry pregnant person eating donuts every morning, then I thought about it … It’s going to be OK. Just be me and stop trying so hard !!! So I reeled it in, came back to reality and realized becoming a makeup junkie isn’t so bad !!! It’s the little things in finding myself that I’ve honestly missed for the last 14 years !!!”

Some more plus sides? Spears noted that pregnancy sex has been “great” and Ariana Grande sent her samples from her new makeup line. We love some silver linings.

The singer announced that she was expecting a baby this past week, with a sweet reveal on Instagram. “I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼 ,” Spears wrote. She reinforced again how difficult it was during her first two pregnancies, and her optimism for the future.

“I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money 💴 shot of me 📸 like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔,” she wrote. “… Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

