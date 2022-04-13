Julia Roberts Is ‘Completely Excited’ for Twins Hazel & Phinnaeus to Experience This Milestone That She Missed

Julia Roberts is so thrilled that her 17-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, are headed to college. “I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded,” she told Extra this week. “You say that, I mean, I’m completely excited for them. It’s really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it’s happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I’m just, I’m excited for them.”

Roberts added that there have been some other big, exciting life changes happening for the family: they packed up and moved from Malibu to northern California. “I think moving with three teenagers during a pandemic is not for the faint of heart, but we have pulled it off and everyone seems good and happy,” the actress said.

Roberts marked her twins turning the big 1-7 in an Instagram post last year, posting an adorable photo of her holding them as newborns, alongside the caption: “17 of the Sweetest years of life ✨ 👫♥️🥳. 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂.”

The mom doesn’t frequently share photos of her kids but she has opened up here and there about Hazel and Phinnaeus. “They’re very different. I don’t think of them as similar at all, just kind of the same height,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show in 2017. “And a very close birthday.” (The siblings were born one minute apart.)

Roberts noted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that raising teenagers has been a confusing journey — which definitely feels like a very relatable admission.

“It’s different than when I might have said to my mom, ‘Mom, you don’t know what it’s like to be a teenager today,’ even though she probably did,” she explained. “Danny and I really don’t know what it’s like to be a teenager today. Sometimes my kids ask me things and I just say to them, ‘I’m going to say no, and I’m going to look into it because I don’t even know what we’re talking about.’”

These celeb parents have gotten very real about their kids growing up.