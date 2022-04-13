Khloe Kardashian Got Caught Photoshopping Her Daughter into Disneyland Pictures

Internet sleuths just confirmed a longtime Kardashian photoshop conspiracy theory. On Tuesday, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter for her fourth birthday, alongside the caption: “This is True’s first time at Disneyland!” The tricky part? There were already pictures posted of True in Disneyland last year — which have been speculated to be photoshopped.

People first noticed that True’s hands looked confusingly blurry and one TikTok user went viral for suggesting that her face had been pasted on Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi’s body. As seen below, the evidence is slightly damning.

One Twitter user decided to get to the bottom of the mystery by writing directly to Kardashian. “The people have questions,” the user wrote alongside the allegedly photoshopped photo and the recent Disneyland photo. To her credit, the reality star immediately seemed to own it. “Welllppp I f*cked this one up,” she wrote. “Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣.”

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 13, 2022

This isn’t the first time that a Kardashian has gotten very honest about a photoshop moment. In 2019, Kim Kardashian admitted that she photoshopped her daughter North into a family Christmas card when she couldn’t get her to pose for the picture.

“It’s the most anxiety to get four kids together smiling in a room,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “North was having a day. She refused to be in the shoot. She was crying because she wanted her specific hairstyle, whatever, so I said, ‘Fine, you’re not going to be in the card. That’s the decision.’” The next day, when things calmed down, North posed and her image was pasted into the photo.

Then, there was the very strange foot conspiracy theory that very same year, when fans pointed out that it appeared a photoshop mishap had left North with four toes (see for yourself below — it could just be the angle).

Ah, the awkward downsides of social media use! Here’s hoping the first IRL trip to Disneyland was a blast.

