Rihanna Wore a Skintight Lace Bodysuit and Shared Powerful Words About Her Pregnant Body

Rihanna’s pregnancy style > everything. The singer is Vogue’s May cover star and graced the front page wearing a bright red lacy bodysuit with matching long gloves. The soon-to-be mom opened up to writer Chioma Nnadi about revolutionizing the maternity clothing game — and her love for her pregnant body.

“I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” Rihanna said. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna poses for Vogue. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue. Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

The singer and Fenty Beauty founder added that she’s known since the start of her pregnancy that she wasn’t going to be shopping in the maternity aisle. “I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” she explained. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Rihanna has made good on her words. She’s dressed her baby bump in one stunning ensemble after the other, from a shredded green top to a see-through black lace gown. And we definitely can’t forget about that pink bikini top paired with bubble gum pink pants. The cover star also wore some iconic outfits for her Vogue photoshoot with Annie Leibovitz, including a white rubber dress and a bejeweled overcoat look.

When asked in a recent interview with Bustle to describe her maternity style, Rihanna went with the word “rebellious.” She reinforced that she has no interest in going down the well-trodden path of pregnancy fashion.

“When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way,” she explained. “So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

Keep the lacy, sparkly, rebellious looks coming! We love ’em all.

These celebs have the fiercest pregnancy style, and we can’t stop staring.