Jessica Simpson Shared a Photo With All 3 Kids From Their Cabo Vacation & the Whole Family is Glowing

It’s time to live vicariously through Jessica Simpson’s sun-kissed vacation photos. The singer posted a series of family pictures from her trip to Cabo San Lucas — complete with fishing, lots of beach time and some adorable group snapshots.

“Johnson Family Spring Break 2022,” Simpson captioned the post, which featured her husband Eric Johnson and kids Birdie, 3, Maxwell, 9, and Ace, 8.

Simpson also shared a candid photo of herself in a pink bikini during the trip, alongside a powerful message about her body. “I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!! Hard work Determination Self Love,” she wrote. “I enjoyed a good proud cry today 💪🏼☀️💛.”

She shared another bathing suit selfie (this time a gold cheetah print!) right before leaving her family vacation. “Adios Cabo San Lucas ☀️,” Simpson wrote.

The singer and fashion designer has been open about her body image struggles and the important mindset change that happened after having children. Simpson didn’t want her daughter Maxwell to see her “beating [herself] up for things like food choices or numbers on a scale,” she wrote in an essay for Parents in 2013.

“I don’t want her to learn anything like that from me,” she continued. “Those things don’t determine who [you] are and instead make us feel terrible about ourselves. I want to teach her to value herself, listen to herself and tune out the world.”

Having kids even changed Simpson’s perspective on her breasts, which she had considered getting reduction surgery for. “After having kids, I look at myself and I’m like, ‘You know what? My boobs are actually really big, but I like how big they are,’’” she told Women’s Health in 2016. “They’re an asset.”

We’re so happy for Simpson’s newfound self-love, proud bikini selfies and sandy family vacations.

