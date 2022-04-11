Olivia Munn Posted a Relatable Photo of What Real Mom ‘Snapback’ Looks Like

Olivia Munn posted a photo of herself a few months postpartum — and prepare to feel very, very seen. “This is my #snapback,” she wrote alongside the picture. “Wearing my boyfriend’s shirt AND pants. Hair a mess. Shopping for cheese.”

The actress added that she felt like she was holding it together “pretty good” until she saw this photo. “I thought the wedge sneakers made me look a little more pulled together but I was wrong,” she said.

We really could not be more here for Munn’s relatable mom snapback look:

Munn has been nothing but refreshingly honest about her motherhood journey, ever since giving birth to son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in 2021. She’s taken to Instagram to share the challenges that have come along with being a new mom — from breastfeeding to a rollercoaster of mixed emotions. Last month, she posted a middle-of-the-night selfie in a sweatshirt she had been wearing for the past three days, featuring a spit up stain.

“I’m so so happy and at the same time I’m struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat),” Munn wrote. “…Hi to the other moms up right now. And also eating late night cookies?”

She’s shared all of the ups too, and the little ways that she’s making herself feel better, like getting back into martial arts or having her hair styled just for fun.

“When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you’re in your robe and not going anywhere,” the new mama wrote in January. “Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM! 💜💜”

Being a new mom is so hard. It’s comforting to know that there’s so many of us out there, exhausted, wearing clothing that are definitely not our own and making it all work.

