Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Took Their Daughter to a Baseball Game — & the Photos are Beyond Adorable

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took their one-year-old daughter Sterling to a Royals baseball game and it was just about as cute of a family gathering as you’d expect. Brittany posted some snapshots from the day, featuring Sterling in a denim dress adorned with heart-shaped pockets and a baseball-themed headband. She also shared a family shot of the couple smiling together in their Royals shirts.

“Royal[s] Sunday👑,” Brittany captioned the series of photos. The post got plenty of glowing comments from fans, including the Kansas City Royals’ Instagram account, which left a blue heart emoji.

Sterling is no stranger to cheering on Kansas sports. The little one has been pictured in the crowd of many Kansas City Chiefs’ games, showing support for her quarterback dad. The best part? She’s usually dressed in an outfit to show team spirit, with ensembles that range from a bright red bow and matching converse to a Chiefs t-shirt and flouncy tutu. “It’s Game Day, and we could not be more excited for Season Starting!!” Brittany wrote alongside a photo of the whole family in matching red outfits. “Sterling is ready😍❤️💛.”

If you’re now hankering for additional cute, candid photos of the family — there’s so much more where that came from. Both Brittany and Patrick have shared plenty of snapshots of their daughter, including a peek at her ultra-swanky, ultra-pink birthday party in March. There were pink balloons, stuffed animals, beautiful pastel-colored desserts and a painting station.

“So easy celebrating this girl, & will be doing it the rest of my life,” Brittany wrote. “I love you baby girl💕🥺 #stergirl.”

Patrick admitted to TODAY that it’s been a learning curve to figure out what they should and shouldn’t post on social media. The couple was initially private about sharing pictures of their daughter but, as Sterling got older, it became a “burden” to try to hide her.

“I think I have a little bit of an understanding because my dad played professional sports, but it’s going to be a little different in the social media age and everything like that,” Patrick said. “We just want to give her the most normal life that she possibly can so she can grow and have friends and learn and get better and better every single day.”

