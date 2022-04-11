Kylie Jenner Has an Inspiring Reason For Opening Up About Postpartum Struggles

Kylie Jenner is giving an open, honest look at motherhood. The reality star recently told Extra that she’s offering a candid perspective into her physical and mental well-being because she doesn’t want other moms to feel alone.

“It just didn’t feel right to go back like nothing happened,” Jenner explained. “…I don’t want my fans or any other women going through postpartum right now to look at me and think, ‘Oh, it’s so easy for her.’ I just wanted to say something before I went back to life like everything is okay.”

Jenner, who gave birth to her son this year, has used social media as her chosen medium for sharing the latest updates on postpartum life — both the good and the difficult.

In an Instagram story this past March, Jenner opened up about her experiences with her son being “a little harder” than with her daughter, adding that it hasn’t been easy “mentally, physically [or] spiritually.” She also offered some gentle advice for moms going through the same struggles.

“It’s okay not to be okay. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself. And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” Jenner said. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be ‘back.’ Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!”

The reality star had a similarly honest outlook after giving birth for the first time, back in 2018. “I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface.”

We’re so here for moms being support systems for other moms. If you want to talk through any difficult postpartum feelings, head to the CDC’s resource center for a number of community organizations that offer help.

