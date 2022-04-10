This Bestselling Memory Foam Maternity Pillow Is Incredibly Customizable — & It’s Over 30% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nine months seems so far away, but it comes quicker than you think. With it comes all the hormones, food cravings, and, of course, discomfort. No one wants the discomfort, but it’s always there in some form or another. From cramps, hip pain, to even back pain, there’s always something that stops you in your tracks. That’s where the pregnancy care packs come in handy. It’s got your heating pads, and cooling pads, and no pack is complete without your handy maternity pillow.

To put it bluntly, maternity pillows are a godsend. They provide comfort and relief, and you can contort them in any way you want — even as a little chair so you can work from bed. Even if you’re not expecting, a maternity pillow changes the game with comfort. Pregnant or not, this bestselling pregnancy pillow is over 30 percent off for a limited time.

The Milliard U Shaped Total Body Support Pillow

is a long, memory foam maternity pillow that lets you contort it into multiple positions for optimal comfort. Both pain-relieving and customizable, this has quickly become a staple in so many expecting households. Great for doing daily activities and nursing later, this pillow will become part of your daily life.

Any type of sleeper you are, it can bend to it. You get the idea, it can be comfy for anyone who lies on it. Per the brand, allow up to one day for it to fluff up to its normal size.

One of the top reviews on the product was titled, “I’m going to marry this thing.” They said, “I have never been so impressed with a product before. I am not a good sleeper. I generally toss and turn every 15 minutes ALL NIGHT LONG… I laid down into instant comfort. It supports me everywhere I need it to. I was asleep within minutes and got a solid 7 hours of sleep with barely any turning over. I imagine this is how people who don’t have sleep problems probably sleep. I’m so thrilled. I woke up feeling energized and pain-free!”

