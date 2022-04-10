Vanessa Bryant’s New Video of Daughter Bianka, 5, Shows How They Keep It Light In Their House

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Vanessa Bryant’s posts about her daughters always get us in our feelings. From excitedly looking at Vanessa’s eldest Natalia, 19, at the Vanity Fair Oscar party to family trips, we can’t get enough. This time, we’re obsessing over her newest video with Bianka “BB”, 5.

On April 5, Vanessa posted an adorable video of her and BB on her Instagram. She posted the video with the caption, “Bruno Remix 🎶.”

You can see the super sweet video HERE.

In the Instagram reel, we see Bianka singing along to the Oscar-nominated song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Encanto. Then, the music switches up from that to “Yeah” by Usher, Lil John, and Ludacris — but BB switches to that seamlessly. Though, after some time, she bows her head and the pair are laughing their butts off. Seriously, they’re one of the most adorable mother-daughter duos!

The comments were flooded with love. Vanessa’s eldest daughter Natalia quickly commented, “OMG aww” and the account Momistas also commented, “BB why are you so cute?! 😍 beautiful, Vanessa ❤️.”

Seriously, this video is so precious and we can’t stop re-watching it! This perfectly shows how Vanessa always keeps it light and fun in their house, from music mixing to games of family basketball.

Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant have four daughters together named Natalia, 19, the late Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Kobe and Gianna passed away back on Jan. 26, 2020, in a tragic helicopter crash.

