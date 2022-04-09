Christina Ricci Shares Rare Snapshot Of Daughter Cleo To Celebrate Being Four Months Old

Christina Ricci just blessed our timelines with another rare glimpse of her daughter Cleopatra “Cleo.”

On March 8, Ricci shared a rare snapshot of her daughter Cleo on her Instagram story. She posted the photo of baby Cleo floating, looking as adorable as can be in a pink bonnet and a matching floral bathing suit. The heartwarming photo was captioned, “Four months old” — and we’re wondering where the time has gone!

Photo of Cleo, Courtesy of Christina Ricci’s IG Courtesy of Christina Ricci's IG.

Cleo’s papa Mark Hampton also posted a loving tribute to his daughter on Instagram. He posted a heartwarming snapshot of Cleo looking so cute in a blue and white onesie with the caption, “#littlemarcjacobs 4 months old!” Ricci quickly commented under it, saying, “Little Beauty.”

It seems like yesterday we were excitedly talking about Ricci giving birth to her baby daughter in Dec. 2021, months after eloping with her longtime partner Hampton. It also seems like we were just fawning over Ricci’s family photo of Hampton, Cleo, and her son Freddie, 7.

Before eloping, Ricci was married to a crew member named James Heerdegen, who she met while working on Pan Am. They married in 2013 and welcomed their son Freddie in 2014. However, in 2020, Ricci filed for divorce and was granted full custody in early 2021.

Back in 2017, when she was a brand new mama with Freddie, she said in an interview with Instyle that motherhood changed her. “I didn’t realize how much growing up I had to do and how much better I could be… my kid [has] really made me better.”

