Khloe Kardashian Was Mom-Shamed For Holding Her Daughter ‘Too Much’ & She Had One Simple Response

Mom-shaming can come in all sorts of bizarre forms. Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter on Friday to share the new way that people have been attacking her parenting — with claims that she’s holding her 3-year-old daughter True “too much.” The complaints apparently started arriving online after Kardashian hit the red carpet this week for the premiere of The Kardashians, True in her arms.

“Number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore. Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe,” Kardashian tweeted. “Worry about your own children. We good over here.”

Many replied with support for Kardashian and her parenting choice. “That kind of affection is something that I did not experience as a child,” one person wrote. “If I could climb into my mother‘s arms now, as a woman in my 50s, I would!” Another added: “They grow up too fast. Hang on for as long as they let you!” One Twitter user encouraged critics to avoid “armchair parent[ing].”

Kardashian is no stranger to people on the internet offering unsolicited takes on her role as a mother. In 2019, the reality star was targeted over her long red nails, which some people thought were dangerous around her baby. Kardashian responded by, once again, taking to Twitter to alleviate concerns.

“It’s annoying when people talk about my nails,” she wrote. “Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss. At least I would hope. Happy Monday to you.”

And then there was that time that Kardashian was bizarrely called out on Instagram because she traveled with a babysitter. “Nanny is in every pic and place she goes. She can mother on her own, we all do it! What a joke,” the person wrote. “She literally can’t go to the market, a party, or lunch without her nanny. WTF.”

Kardashian responded: “I can go anywhere and everywhere with whom I choose to. I choose to treat everybody like family that is in my house. I choose to invite whoever wants to come to fun outings. We all love and enjoy the farmers market and it’s so fun to go places and create memories together.”

So, how does Kardashian deal with relentless parenting criticism from strangers? She tries to limit the sort of content she posts of True online. “People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do,” she told Cosmopolitan last year. “…I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone.”

