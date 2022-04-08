Anderson Cooper Says This Little Ritual Is Helping Sons Wyatt & Sebastian Bond

Sibling jealousy is normal when you bring a new baby home, especially if the older sibling is still a little too young to understand why their parents’ attention is divided. That’s why devoted dad-of-two Anderson Cooper came up with a fun little ritual to help his kids bond.

The host of Anderson Cooper 360° is dad to Wyatt, almost two, and two-month-old Sebastian, whom he shares with ex Benjamin Maisani. On Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cooper revealed that he and Wyatt will light-heartedly make fun of baby Sebastian.

“I’ve started doing this thing with Wyatt where we both sort of make fun of Sebastian,” he said. “I mean, not in a bad way.” He clarified, “When Sebastian’s crying, Wyatt will look at me, and I’ll look at him, and I’ll go, ‘Wah! I’m a baby. I’m crying, I’m crying,’” he said, using a baby voice.

Colbert laughed along with the audience, saying, “You guys have a common enemy. That’s what it is.” He added, “You’re going to stop this before the child understands English, right?” and Cooper responded, “Of course I’m going to stop it.”

He did say that it seems to be helping, pointing out that Wyatt has been helping feed Sebastian his bottles (although he can’t quite get the milk in Sebastian’s mouth!)

Cooper revealed he was worried about his two sons bonding because his own brother seemed to have a hard time adjusting when Cooper was born. “Every childhood photo I have is I’m very happy as a little baby and my brother’s chewing the inside of his lip,” he said. So, he has been focused on helping Wyatt adjust to Sebastian. “I’m doing a slow roll with Sebastian,” he said. “I didn’t want Wyatt’s life to suddenly, cataclysmically change, and like, there’s this crying baby.”

Cooper announced the birth of Sebastian in February, with a sweet photo and the caption “Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born.” He also seems to be spending plenty of one-on-one time with Wyatt. On February 9, he posted a picture of the two of them starting their morning by reading together. He captioned it: “Nothing is better than this.”

It can be hard getting siblings to bond, so sometimes parents just have to do whatever works. And, the baby definitely won’t remember being made fun of in the early weeks, so it’s all good!

