This Gaming Headset is a #1 Bestseller & It’s More Than 50% Off Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Make the gamer in your life very, very happy. The BENGOO V-4 Gaming Headset ranks as a #1 bestseller, has more than 10,000 five-star reviews and — the best part — is more than 50% off on Amazon right now. The headset normally retails for $42.99 but, for a limited time, is on sale for $19.99.

Here’s what you need to know about this beloved gaming gadget. It supports plenty of applications, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One S and Nintendo 3DS, while offering rich sound clarity. The design features LED lights and breathable over-ear pads so the user can comfortably settle in for a whole series of games. There’s also a noise-isolating microphone that removes any unwanted sounds —and psst, it’s also super flexible and easily adjustable!

BENGOO V-4 Gaming Headset Amazon

BENGOO V-4 Gaming Headset $19.99 on Amazon.com

A few other cool standouts include a one-key mute button, easy volume control and surround sound for an immersive gaming experience. Possibly the best feature? A 49-inch cable that doesn’t tangle.

Reviews are glowing for this one and several people noted that the headset performs much better than more expensive ones on the market.

“This is the best affordable headset you can get,” one shopper wrote. “I got 2 of them, one for myself and the other for my best friend. The microphone is so clear it sounds like I was talking to him in the same room. The surround sound actually helps when you are in game because you can actually pick up on your objectives sound.”

Another added: “Was looking for a great gaming headset and this one is such a good value with decent sound quality. My nephew is getting into PC gaming and will be getting him a pair as well. I have spent upwards of $150 before on some Logitech ones and these hold up to the same quality as those. Great as a gift or for yourself. Game on everyone.”

Game on, indeed!

