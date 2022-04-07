Kim Kardashian Shared Exactly How She Talks to Her Kids About Kanye West

When it comes to Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is trying to take the high road. The reality star and SKIMS founder offered candid insight into the conversations she has with her kids about West during an interview with Robin Roberts on Wednesday night.

Kardashian, who shares four children with West, said that she has been “really open and honest” about the divorce. Her younger kids — Psalm, 2 and and Chicago, 4 — “don’t really understand” but her older kids — North, 8 and Saint, 6 — “know what’s going on.”

Kardashian added that the turbulent divorce doesn’t change the way she speaks about her ex-husband with their kids. “You have to just be there for them,” Kardashian explained. “No matter what, even in this crazy life that we live, you just have to have a really open dialogue with your children. Kanye and I have had conversations. We have to talk daily for the kids so you know, I hate that it had to play out like that. But when it comes to family, I mean, Kanye and I will always be family.” The reality star’s biggest concern is her kids feeling happy, she added — and she wants them to think the world of their dad which, she said, “they do.” Kim wasn’t the only Kardashian getting really candid about navigating the challenges of co-parenting. Khloé Kardashian also sat down with Roberts and opened up about her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s infidelity and keeping their daughter True protected from the pain of it all. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) “I remember when he cheated on me right before I gave birth and I was able to still have him in the delivery room,” she said. “So yes, it might have looked strange to the outside world, but when my daughter watches my home videos, those videos are going to be as pure and perfect as I was able to make them.”

Taking a page out of her sister’s book, Khloé stayed positive about her ex-boyfriend. “I still think he’s a great guy, and he’s a great dad. He’s just not the guy for me.”

So, what type of romantic partners are the Kardashians looking for now? “I think at the end of the day, all of us aspire to have blissfulness,” Khloé said. “We want to feel happy, we want to feel safe.”

