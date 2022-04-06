Pete Davidson Was Spotted With North West in Rare Candid Photos

Pete Davidson was spotted for the first time with Kim Kardashian’s 8-year-old daughter North West. The duo hung out in a Los Angeles gated community, driving around in a bright pink electric car for about 30 minutes, according to TMZ, with North sitting on Davidson’s lap.

The outlet reported that the location was likely right near Scott Disick’s house and his daughter Penelope joined in on the fun, hopping inside the car alongside Davidson and North West.

The candid photos suggest that the SNL comedian, who has been dating Kardashian for about six months, has developed a close bond with her children. “Kim loves how great Pete is with the kids,” a source told Us Weekly recently. “He’s a big kid himself and makes them laugh.” Davidson reportedly also bonded with the rest of the Kardashian family, including her sisters and mom, Kris Jenner. The source added that the couple is “getting closer and closer” and are “a really great pair.”

There haven’t been a whole lot of photos snapped of the new couple, though Kardashian did do a hard launch of their relationship on Instagram in March, posting a series of photos that included Davidson lying on her lap and the two getting playful for a selfie.

The reality star and SKIMS founder opened up about Davidson during an interview with Robin Roberts, while promoting her family’s new Hulu show The Kardashians this month. “I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian said, when asked how serious the relationship is. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

“Pete’s great, Pete’s great,” Jenner chimed in. “He’s a really nice guy.” Khloé Kardashian added: “He just makes her laugh and she laughs all the time.” Lots of laughter and family rides in a very cute car? Sounds like a sweet deal!

