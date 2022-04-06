Bindi Irwin Shared an Adorable Video of a Huge Milestone for Her Daughter Grace Warrior

Grace Warrior is growing up — and walking! The little girl showed off a new achievement in a video shared by her parents Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell.

“Big moment,” Bindi wrote on Instagram, with footage of her one-year-old daughter toddling around the Australia Zoo gardens, the wildlife facility they call home. The zoo is run by Bindi’s mom Terri Irwin, the widow of Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin, the famous animal expert and television star who died in 2006.

Grace was named for relatives in both Bindi and Chandler’s families and, as Bindi said after her birth, “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

Although she’s only a toddler, Grace has already proved she is more than just a celebrity kid — her vivacious personality shines in moments shared by her parents, whether she’s spending time with diverse wildlife like roosters, dogs, tortoises, and a water dragon which live in her backyard, hitting the shoreline with her dad, sticking out her tongue for the camera, or hamming it up in sunglasses.

In fact, Grace just celebrated another big moment: On March 25 (which is also the one-year wedding anniversary of her parents), she turned one, which her mom acknowledged with a video of quality time with grandmother Terri and uncle Robert Irwin, fun in a ball pit, and animal bonding time. “Our Grace Warrior is almost one and this year has been the greatest of our lives,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.

Now, if the toddler has already captured the hearts of the public, we can’t imagine the frenzy over her first words. Yes, we have our money on “Crikey!”