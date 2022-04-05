Cardi B Became a Fierce Mama Bear After a Twitter User Tried To Bring Up Her Son

Don’t mess with Cardi B and definitely don’t mess with her son. The rapper shut down a user — and then promptly deleted her account — after things got way too personal online. It all started when fans began attacking Cardi B for not attending the Grammys, where her song Up was nominated for Best Rap Performance.

Then, one of the tweets took it even further. “I bet yo son wouldnt like for you to be on your ass while teasing us fans and not ever dropping music,” someone wrote, per Rolling Stone.

FILE – Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16, 2019. New York City. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Cardi tweeted: “I hope your moms die.” The rapper deleted that tweet but then followed up to say that she stuck by her response. “And motherf*ckers talking like I’m getting cancelled, this and that. Let me tell you something, I don’t give a f*ck, whatever I said on them tweets,” she wrote. “I really motherf*cking mean it. ‘Oh, why would you wish that on somebody mother?’ Well, that person brought up my son. If you talking shit about me, why you bringing up my f*cking son?”

It didn’t end there. The rapper decided to delete her Twitter and Instagram accounts seemingly as a direct result of her 7-month-old son being targeted.

“You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the grammys and I didnt the f*ck ?” she wrote. “When the f*ck I hinted I was going ? just f*vkin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

Cardi B is one of the many, many celebrity moms who have slammed internet users for talking about their kids. In 2020, Candace Cameron Bure shared a Christmas family photo and received unkind comments that her kids had “confused” and “terrified” facial expressions.

“Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children?” she asked in a since-deleted post. “To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions?”

We got an equally fierce mama bear moment from Khloe Kardashian in 2018, when somebody commented that her daughter True was “not cute.” Kardashian hit right back.

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance?” she tweeted. “What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life.”

Later, Kardashian told Cosmopolitan that awful comments like that are the reason why she’s careful about what she posts of her daughter online. “People give unsolicited commentary no matter what you do,” she explained. “…I don’t want that energy on my child. Leave her alone.”

These celebrity moms have embraced the changes in their bodies after giving birth.