Why Kate Middleton’s Royal Role is Causing Major Mom Guilt

It can be really hard to escape the awful, nagging feeling of mom guilt — and, according to Closer Online, that’s just what Kate Middleton is experiencing while traveling the world for royal duties.

Katie Nicholl, author of Kate The Future Queen, told Closer that she thinks Middleton feels a “wrench” when she’s away from her three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Nicholl has been on several royal tours with Middleton and saw firsthand the toll it took on the Duchess. “I remember being with her when we were on a tour together in Bhutan [in 2016, when Princess Charlotte was just 11 months old] and we had a moment to talk about how difficult it was to leave little children behind,” she said.

Middleton has her own mother look after the kids while the royal couple is away, Nicholl added, which is something that offers “comfort and confidence.”

The Duchess has been open about her experiences with mom guilt and offered a candid response when asked about the subject during a 2020 podcast interview with Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

“Anyone who doesn’t as a mother is actually lying,” Middleton told host Giovanna Fletcher when asked if she ever feels guilty. “Yep, all the time. You know, even this morning, coming to the nursery visit here, George and Charlotte were like, ‘Mummy, how could you possibly not be dropping us off at school this morning?’” Middleton added that being a parent is a “constant challenge” and that she always finds herself questioning her decision and judgements.

It sounds like work/life balance is going to get even more difficult for the royal couple as time goes on. Paul Burrell, a former royal butler, told Closer that Middleton and Prince William are being “groomed” to lead the monarchy.

“They are serving their apprenticeship (to become future King and Queen) in the Caribbean – in the same way the Queen once did herself, because she is getting older and it’s inevitable what will happen,” he explained. “The Queen will be very proud of them and their duties will be more as time goes on. It’s sad for them because they have a young family and I’m sure they are going to see less and less of them.”

