Katherine Heigl Celebrates Daughter Adalaide’s 10th Birthday: ‘We Count Ourselves Very Very Blessed’

Katherine Heigl celebrated her daughter Adalaide’s 10th birthday by posting a video that lets you grow up with the girl.

“My beautiful, fiery, witty girl turns 10 today,” the Firefly Lane star posted on Instagram with a montage of her daughter’s sweetest moments, crediting her husband Josh Kelley for the footage. “I can’t stop watching it in wonder.”

“Ten years ago today Adalaide made her way into the world and into our arms,” wrote Heigl. “She was the smallest baby I had ever seen. Weighing in at just 4 pounds 11 ounces. I could place her in the palm of my hand and her little legs would only reach an inch past my wrist. I started calling her peanut after that. My beautiful, delicious, observant peanut.”

Reminiscing about her daughter’s earliest milestones, Heigl noted, “Adalaide never crawled…she scooted. Little legs straight out in front of her. Arms paddling the floor. Faster then you can imagine! From room to room. Josh would joke that we should attach a Swiffer to her butt so she could scoot and clean at the same time. Then one day she just stood up and ran. Not walked…ran. She made you work to make her laugh…still does. She has the most beautiful soulful eyes and when she trains them on you just know she’s taking it ALL in and yes…she’s judging you.”

“If you are one of her people count yourself blessed,” continued Heigl. “Her loyalty. Devotion. Care. Love. Is Boundless. We count ourselves very very blessed. Happy Birthday my beautiful Adalaide. I match your boundless love with my own…forever and ever. Mom.”

Heigl and Kelly share two daughters, both of whom are adopted: Naleigh, 13, Adelaide, 10, and son Joshua, 5. In 2021, the actress told Parents how she stays transparent with her daughters about their birth stories. “They do have more questions as they get older,” she told the publication. “We have said to them, this is your story. We don’t have any information about your biological fathers, but we do have a bit about your biological mothers. If you guys want to talk more about them, you can have as much or as little information as you want. Tell us what you’re comfortable with knowing.”

The footage takes viewers through Adelaide as a newborn (when she was adopted by the couple), sleeping in her mother’s arms, playing with her older sister, and as a tween, experimenting with a virtual reality set.

“This is just beautiful honey!!” Kelley commented on his wife’s post. “You are a truth teller and damn fine poet! No better words to describe our lil lady.”

