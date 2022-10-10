LeapFrog’s Educational Toys Are Up to 40% Off for Prime Early Access Sale — So Hop To It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love a toy that checks all the boxes. Something that keeps kids occupied and happy, is easy for them to use by themselves, and most importantly — for the purposes of easing that pesky mom guilt, if nothing else — is educational. And one brand that never fails to deliver this type of guilt-free entertainment is LeapFrog.

What do we love even more than LeapFrog educational toys? LeapFrog educational toys on sale. And that, friends, is why we’re here today … because we’re giving you a heads up on a massive LeapFrog sale just for Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale that you are not going to want to miss out on. Seriously, check out these amazing Prime Day-like deals! You can thank us later – but right now, jump on this sale (see what we did there?) and add these steals to your cart before they’re gone.

LeapFrog LeapStart Learning Success Bundle

Geared for kids from 2 all the way up to 7 years old, which means you’ll get a ton of good out of it through the years, this LeapStart Learning Success Bundle

is a whooping 39 percent off right now! Its wide variety of engaging activities covers 50+ key skills per grade level, from reading and counting to problem-solving and more.

LeapFrog LeapStart Learning Success Bundle $29.40, originally $47.99 on Amazon.com

LeapFrog RockIt Twist Handheld Learning Game System

Kids love games, and if we can get our hands (and theirs!) on one that’s going to teach them something, it’s a win. The RockIt Twist Handheld Learning Game System

for ages 4-8 features a whole collection of games in one portable console. Literacy, math, and creativity skills are honed through puzzles and games designed to help kids’ virtual “RockIt Pets” grow.

LeapFrog RockIt Twist Handheld Learning Game System $49.82, originally $62.99 on Amazon.com

LeapFrog Count-Along Basket and Scanner

Got a kiddo who loves to help you shop? Then you’ll definitely want the LeapFrog Count-Along Basket

, a friendly-looking basket and interactive scanner with eight silly play foods designed to get kids counting and recognizing colors and shapes. As a bonus, the toys store inside the basket for easy cleanup. (Also, it’s currently 40 percent off!)

LeapFrog Count-Along Basket and Scanner $20.97, originally $34.99 on Amazon.com

LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Kids’ Learning Tablet

A durable Android-based tablet, the LeapPad Academy Kids’ Learning Tablet

features 20 creativity tools and educational apps designed by learning experts — plus a kid-safe browser that allows only browsing of child-friendly websites and videos. You’ll also get a free 3-month trial of the learning program LeapFrog Academy!

LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Kids' Learning Tablet $101.99, originally $139.99 on Amazon.com

LeapFrog 10-DVD Mega Pack

Got a kiddo who prefers their eyes glued to the TV as often as possible? This LeapFrog 10-DVD Mega Pack

is the perfect option! It’s a boxed set of LeapFrog’s best educational shows that will keep kids so entertained they’ll have no idea they’re actually learning, too.

LeapFrog 10-DVD Mega Pack $30.99, originally $49.98 on Amazon.com

LeapFrog Smart Sizzlin’ BBQ Grill

It’s almost grilling season, but your little one doesn’t even have to wait for the warm weather before serving up some fun with the adorable LeapFrog Smart Sizzlin’ BBQ Grill

. It recognizes the names of the included 9 pieces of play food, and teaches about numbers with the grill “temperature” dial (it also makes a sizzling sound!). The play food, plus 7 more included play accessories, store in the bottom of the grill.

LeapFrog Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill $32.72, originally $47.99 on Amazon.com

LeapFrog 100 Animals Book

The double-sided, interactive pages of the LeapFrog 100 Animals Book

feature tons of fun facts and three different play modes so your little animal lover can learn all about the wildlife of the world. It’s also fully bilingual, for English and Spanish speaking fun!

LeapFrog 100 Animals Book $13.95, originally $19.99 on Amazon.com

LeapFrog Mr. Pencil’s Scribble and Write

Couldn’t you just squeeze the adorably happy-looking Mr. Pencil?! Maybe he looks so cheerful because he’s helping kids learn numbers, shapes, and upper-and-lower-case letters through six different engaging activities with Mr. Pencil’s Scribble and Write

. (And there’s a cute animation when your kid gets something right!)

LeapFrog Mr. Pencil's Scribble & Write $16.39, originally $24.99 on Amazon.com

LeapFrog educational toys have consistently won awards for their innovative designs and age-appropriate learning tools, but we think the real winner here is our kids … okay, and us, when we get a few minutes of quiet time.