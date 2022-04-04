Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, Is Totally Her Mom’s Mini In These Mother-Daughter Matching Looks

Prepare for a cuteness overload. Serena Williams uploaded a series of photos featuring her twinning with her 4-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and it’s a whole lot of chic style crammed into one post. The two wore neon pink turtleneck dresses, Williams finishing off her ensemble with a red boot and Ohanian rocking gold flats.

“Hey @olympiaohanian,” remember that time when we were in Paris? And we slayyyyyyeddddd,” Williams wrote. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, proudly commented: “Everything.”

The toddler has been a sweet presence on Williams’s account, making cameos alongside her mom at award shows, events and fittings. She even has her own Instagram, where she serves up more looks — from a Beauty and the Beast inspired gown to a very flouncy pink tutu. And, of course, she shares plenty more twinning moments with Williams. It’s safe to say that the 4-year-old already has a keen eye for style.

“I can’t force her out of a princess dress,” Williams told E! News in 2020. “She gets so upset. She loves fashion, she loves wearing dresses and that’s what she wants to do.”

Williams isn’t just passing down her sense of fashion to Ohanian. She’s also sharing an important message about body positivity. The tennis star has been open about her own struggle with insecurities at a young age — and how that’s all changed since she became a mother.

“When I was growing up, what was celebrated was different,” Williams told British Vogue. “Venus looked more like what is really acceptable: she has incredibly long legs, she’s really, really thin. I didn’t see people on TV that looked like me, who were thick. There wasn’t positive body image. It was a different age.”

But now? “How amazing that my body has been able to give me the career that I’ve had, and I’m really thankful for it. I only wish I had been thankful sooner,” she noted. “It just all comes full circle when I look at my daughter.”

