Jenna Dewan’s Touching Beach Video of Daughter Everly, 8, Lets Us See The World Through Her Eyes

Jenna Dewan spares no details when she talks about her amazing children and the light they’ve given her over the years. Recently, she shared a touching video of her and her daughter Everly, 8, at the beach — and the caption may make you well up a bit.

On March 31, Dewan posted a heartwarming video of her and her daughter Everly playing on the beach, splashing in the water on her Instagram. Dewan posted it with the caption, “Sweet memories 🤍 Seeing the world through my daughter’s eyes is truly one of the purest forms of love I’ve ever experienced.”

In the video, we see them skipping, jumping over the incoming tide waves, dancing together, and overall, having the time of their lives. Dewan’s right, though, seeing the world through your children’s eyes is a blessed thing. We love that Dewan got to give fans a glimpse into this wholesome moment.

Dewan and ex-husband Channing Tatum originally met on the set of Step Up, marrying a few years later in 2009 in Malibu, California. In 2013, they welcomed Everly, 8. They were officially divorced in late 2019 after separating in 2018. Now, Dewan has been with actor Steve Kazee since 2018, welcoming a son named Callum, 1, in 2020.

In an interview with Women’s Health Mag, Dewan said there’s nothing sexier than motherhood. She said, “Apparently, when you become a mother, you’re supposed to leave your sexuality at the door, and I never understood that. I think there’s nothing sexier than becoming a mother. You give life. It’s everything. And you don’t change who you are inside just because you have a kid.”

