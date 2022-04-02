Mariah Carey’s Bonfire-Themed Post Features A Rare Glimpse Of Her Twins Monroe & Moroccan

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mariah Carey just gave fans a super-rare update on her, her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, and most shockingly, her twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10. On March 30, Carey posted a series of photos on her Instagram. She posted it with the simple caption, “Bonfire moments!”

In the first photo, we see Carey sitting on a pile of pillows and blankets next to a bonfire. She’s wearing sparkling jewels as her curly hair blows in the wind. In the next photo, we see her beau Tanaka packing on the PDA, holding onto her super-toned legs. Now in the last photo, we get a rare update on Carey and her twins Monroe and Moroccan looking so grown up, rocking tie-dye outfits.

We adore how happy Carey looks with her twin babies and new beau. Everyone is literally glowing in this intimate set of pictures.

Three years after Carey and Nick Cannon married in 2008, they welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan. Carey and Cannon were officially divorced in 2016. Carey and Tanaka have been together since late 2016.

On The Oprah Conversation per HollywoodLife, Carey said her twins help her heal, saying, “They helped to heal me every day. Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine…them loving me unconditionally.” She added, “Just by the fact that the children provide me with this actual love, and they’re my actual family, and I’m not worried about them trying to hurt me or do any of the things that happened to me when I was a kid. I’ve never had a reference for unconditional, familial love until now.”

