Vanessa Bryant Calls Daughter Natalia, 19, A ‘Golden Goddess’ In Loving Oscar’s Snapshot

Vanessa Bryant was the proudest mama in the world when her eldest daughter Natalia Bryant arrived in style at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.

On March 29, Vanessa posted a picture of her eldest with the touching caption, “That’s my baby!!! 😘❤️🥰 @nataliabryant 🏆❤️Golden Goddess ❤️ 🏆.”

In the photo, we see Natalia truly look like a goddess as she rocks a unique Gucci dress at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party on March 27, 2022. Natalia’s show-stopping dress from Gucci has a silk black halter top and textured golden bottom. There’s another unique nude neckline, adding more depth to the dress. Along with that, she’s rocking some beautiful stiletto nails and statement jewelry all over.

Many friends also commented on how gorgeous Vanessa’s baby looked. Natali’s USC roommate and Euphoria star Storm Reid commented, “INSANELY BEAUTIFUL.” Lala Anthony commented, My Nani!!!!! Woooowwww💫💫😍😍😍stunning‼️‼️” and even Kim Kardashian commented, saying, “I mean…. Stunning.”

Truly, Natalia looked breathtaking and absolutely stole the show at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s After Party.

We love how much the pair have been on each other’s Instagram, showing their strong mother-daughter bond. From adorable selfies to tearfully dropping off Natalia at college, we’re obsessed with their bond.

Natalia, 19, is the eldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant. They also have three more daughters: the late Gianna, 13, Bianka, 5, and Capri, 2. Kobe and Gianna passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, in a helicopter crash.

