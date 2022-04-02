Bruce Willis’ daughter Scout Willis is showing the world how proud and grateful she is for both her amazing dad and the Willis family’s compassionate fans.

On April 1, Scout posted a touching set of photos on her Instagram, in honor of her superstar papa. She started the long, heartfelt caption simply with the word, “❤️‍🔥papa ❤️‍🔥.”

She continued, saying, “Yesterday was so surreal, sharing something so personal. I didn’t know how it would be received. There is always an unknown when sharing out so vulnerably into the world. I’d hoped for some love and compassion. I truly NEVER could have anticipated the depth and breadth of the love we received as a family yesterday. It kept hitting me yesterday how much love, energy, and prayers were now being sent to my daddio and just humbling me in a way that brings tears as I write this.”

The singer ended the post by saying, “I am so grateful for your love. I’m so grateful to hear about what my papa means to you. Thank you so much to everyone who reached out to me yesterday, i love and I appreciate you with all my heart, it’s gonna take me a whole to respond to your messages!”

In the first photo, we see a recent photo of Bruce and Scout cuddling on a chair, followed by a silly throwback photo of a shirtless Bruce. This beautiful father-daughter photo comes after the news that Bruce will take a step back from acting. On March 30, 2022, Willis’s family announced through social media that he will take a step back from acting because of an ongoing condition called aphasia, a disorder that damages the area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

Scout, 30, is the second eldest of Bruce’s daughters. Bruce shares two more daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore named Rumer, 33, and Tallulah, 28. Bruce married Emma Heming back in 2009 and welcomed two daughters named Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7.

