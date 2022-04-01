Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are a Picture-Perfect Blended Family at School Pickup

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are taking on pickup duties together. The couple was spotted walking with Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel after his school day ended — and it was a family moment for the ages. Lopez and Affleck held hands, dressed in casual clothes and shades, and demonstrated just how sweetly blended their families already are.

Affleck carried Samuel’s backpack in hand as the middle schooler walked along in his green and tan school uniform (See photos HERE.) This is the second time this week that the couple has been seen out and about with their families. Affleck, Lopez and Lopez’s 14-year-old daughter Emme went to the batting cages in Sherman Oaks, California this past Tuesday, an outing that featured plenty of baseball and some Bennifer cuddling.

Lopez and Affleck dated from 2002 to 2004 and dealt with a frenzy of paparazzi, along with a very public courtship. They decided to rekindle their romance in 2021, much to the delight of all of us still feeling nostalgic for the aughts. Their second go-around has felt so different, Lopez said in an interview with PEOPLE, especially now that they both have children.

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’” she explained. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience. We’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

The singer added: “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

We are officially Team Bennifer 2.0 forever and ever.

