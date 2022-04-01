Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
A Woman's Place
Amy Schumer is ‘Out of Office’ for the Best Reason

Amy Schumer is 'Out of Office'
Amy Schumer is 'Out of Office'
Amy Schumer is using her OOO message in one of the best ways possible. The comedian shared a photo of herself snuggling with her two-year-old son Gene, alongside the message: “Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks.”

Her sweet post pulled in plenty of supportive comments from fellow mamas. “NOTHING is better!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Debra Messing wrote. “Ahhh the best ❤️❤️❤️,” Amanda Kloots commented. 

Kathy Hilton added: “😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️.” 

Schumer, who recently created and starred in the Hulu series Life & Beth, has been candid about her mixed emotions on returning to work after Gene was born. “I’m feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach,” the comedian wrote in a 2019 Instagram post. “It’s felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I’ve cried from missing him. But it’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more.”

The comedian added: “I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience.”

She asked moms to sound off in the comment section about their experiences leaving their babies for the first time and Schumer got a plethora of responses — all of which expressed a rollercoaster of feelings, from guilt and sadness to relief and excitement. “On [Will & Grace] show night?” Messing commented. “Omg, my body hurt from his absence. I felt a physical yearning, and I questioned myself, and felt guilty, and would cry. It was hard.”

Then, the actress offered some thoughtful advice: “One hour at a time, Amy.”

We really hope that Schumer’s OOO involves a whole lot more snuggles, plenty of coziness and tons of family time.

