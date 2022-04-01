Amy Schumer is ‘Out of Office’ for the Best Reason

Amy Schumer is using her OOO message in one of the best ways possible. The comedian shared a photo of herself snuggling with her two-year-old son Gene, alongside the message: “Out of office reply for the next month. Thanks.”

Her sweet post pulled in plenty of supportive comments from fellow mamas. “NOTHING is better!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Debra Messing wrote. “Ahhh the best ❤️❤️❤️,” Amanda Kloots commented.

Kathy Hilton added: “😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️.”

Schumer, who recently created and starred in the Hulu series Life & Beth, has been candid about her mixed emotions on returning to work after Gene was born. “I’m feeling strong and good and like I’m still a human being with interests and ambitions and goals I’m excited to reach,” the comedian wrote in a 2019 Instagram post. “It’s felt good to be back at work. I was so worried about it and was afraid to go back after he was 3 months old. A couple days I’ve cried from missing him. But it’s mostly good to be back and the breaks energize me to be a better mom and appreciate our time even more.”

The comedian added: “I have it a lot easier than many people but I wanted to share my experience.”

She asked moms to sound off in the comment section about their experiences leaving their babies for the first time and Schumer got a plethora of responses — all of which expressed a rollercoaster of feelings, from guilt and sadness to relief and excitement. “On [Will & Grace] show night?” Messing commented. “Omg, my body hurt from his absence. I felt a physical yearning, and I questioned myself, and felt guilty, and would cry. It was hard.”

Then, the actress offered some thoughtful advice: “One hour at a time, Amy.”

We really hope that Schumer’s OOO involves a whole lot more snuggles, plenty of coziness and tons of family time.

