Rihanna’s Latest Pregnancy Style is Sheer, Chic, and Absolutely Stunning

Rihanna has been rocking one fabulous maternity outfit after the other — and her ultra-sheer, sequined ensemble at this week’s Oscar Gold Party was no exception. The mom-to-be posted a few snapshots of her floor-length, all-black outfit on Instagram, which she wore to Jay-Z’s celebration following the awards show.

“Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party #bump22,” the singer captioned her post, which pulled in more than 7 million likes.

Rihanna’s maternity style has been well-documented on her Instagram, with dreamy pictures of the singer dressed in everything from an electric blue peek-a-boo jumpsuit to a super strappy black top. Her outfits have received heaps of compliments in the comment section, with Instagram users praising Rihanna for making exciting, bold outfit choices throughout her pregnancy.

“Live Riri!!!!” Laverne Cox commented on one of the photos. “ 😍😍😍,” Zendaya added. Even Kim Kardashian joined in, taking to Instagram to share a photo of pregnant Rihanna dressed in a bralette and thigh high boots, writing : ” “OMGGGGGG @Badgalriri best pregnancy style ever.”

So, what’s the secret behind Rihanna’s stunning style? The singer told Bustle in March that she made the conscious decision not to buy maternity clothes. “I’m not gonna buy maternity pants, jeans, dresses, or [do] whatever society told me to do before,” she explained.

Rihanna described the outfits she’s chosen for her pregnancy as “rebellious,” which we heartily co-sign.

“When I saw women dress during their pregnancy [in the past], I’d think that that was the only way,” she explained. “So I challenged myself to push it further and really just have fun with [maternity style]. Because there’s nothing more fun than a challenge for me. Like that’s where I get creative. That’s where I’m forced to come up with new ideas and new ways to make it work.”

Bring on the sequins, bring on the sheer dresses, bring on the shredded tops. We’re here for it all!

