Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Absolutely Nails ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Think you’ve heard enough renditions of Encanto‘s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno?” Wait until you hear North West’s version — Kim Kardashian filmed her daughter and the girl’s bestie belting out the popular track and we are captivated.

Kardashian posted the video performance to her Instagram page on Tuesday evening, which featured her and Kanye West’s eight-year-old daughter North and her good friend Ryan, who is the daughter of Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer at KKW Brands. “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,” wrote Kardashian.

While riding in the backseat of a car, the girls sing along to an instrumental version of the song, written by star producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and nail every lyric with precision.

And North is not the only child in her famous household to show off her singing chops to the soundtrack of Encanto, which this week won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film. Kardashian’s six-year-old son Saint also loves the song, which according to Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart, topped the viral tune “Let It Go” from the 2013 Disney hit Frozen.

North, who her mom has called Kanye’s “twin,” has demonstrated an ear for music before — in 2019, she joined Saint and her cousin Penelope Disick (the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick) in a children’s choir that performed Sinéad O’Connor’s song “Nothing Compares 2U” and North has taken the stage at her dad’s Sunday Service where she sung the song “As” by Stevie Wonder.

With parents who were born for the spotlight, is anyone shocked by what North can do?

